Drug Bust in Mizoram: Three Arrested with Heroin Haul

Authorities in Mizoram have confirmed the arrest of three people, including a woman, following two separate drug busts that uncovered 231 gm of heroin.

Officials from the Exercise and Narcotics Department, supported by Young Mizo Association (YMA) volunteers, seized 59 gm of heroin in the Rangvamual area near Aizawl. This operation led to the arrest of Lalrinsangzuali, 41, and Lalchhanhima, 38, both residents of Aizawl.

In a separate operation the same day, 172 gm of heroin were seized in Tlangsam village within the Champhai district. Vanlalfela, 29, a local resident, was taken into custody. All three suspects face charges under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

(With inputs from agencies.)