Drug Bust in Mizoram: Three Arrested with Heroin Haul
Three individuals, including a woman, were arrested in Mizoram for possessing a total of 231 gm of heroin. The drugs were seized in two operations by the Exercise and Narcotics Department, assisted by Young Mizo Association volunteers. The arrested individuals are charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Mizoram have confirmed the arrest of three people, including a woman, following two separate drug busts that uncovered 231 gm of heroin.
Officials from the Exercise and Narcotics Department, supported by Young Mizo Association (YMA) volunteers, seized 59 gm of heroin in the Rangvamual area near Aizawl. This operation led to the arrest of Lalrinsangzuali, 41, and Lalchhanhima, 38, both residents of Aizawl.
In a separate operation the same day, 172 gm of heroin were seized in Tlangsam village within the Champhai district. Vanlalfela, 29, a local resident, was taken into custody. All three suspects face charges under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russo-Chinese Naval Cooperation: Anti-Submarine Exercises in Asia-Pacific
Indian and Italian Navies Showcase Naval Prowess in 'Bridges of Friendship' Exercise
INS Talwar Arrives in South Africa for Joint Maritime Exercise IBSAMAR VIII
NATO's Nuclear Exercises: A Show of Strength Amid Russian Rhetoric
NATO's Nuclear Exercise Amid Russian Rhetoric