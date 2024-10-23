Left Menu

BRICS Summit Exposes Division on Ukraine War Stance

The Ukrainian foreign ministry declared that the recent BRICS summit highlighted the organization's lack of a unified stance on the conflict in Ukraine. Attempts by Moscow to create an alternative narrative through the Global South were deemed unsuccessful by Ukraine.

Updated: 23-10-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry has asserted that the BRICS summit's declaration clearly shows the organization's lack of a cohesive stance on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement, the ministry noted that Moscow's efforts to suggest an alternative viewpoint from the so-called Global South regarding Russian aggression have once again failed.

The declaration further confirmed that the BRICS association does not hold a unified position on Russia's actions against Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

