BRICS Summit Exposes Division on Ukraine War Stance
The Ukrainian foreign ministry declared that the recent BRICS summit highlighted the organization's lack of a unified stance on the conflict in Ukraine. Attempts by Moscow to create an alternative narrative through the Global South were deemed unsuccessful by Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:55 IST
The Ukrainian foreign ministry has asserted that the BRICS summit's declaration clearly shows the organization's lack of a cohesive stance on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
In a statement, the ministry noted that Moscow's efforts to suggest an alternative viewpoint from the so-called Global South regarding Russian aggression have once again failed.
The declaration further confirmed that the BRICS association does not hold a unified position on Russia's actions against Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
