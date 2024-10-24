Left Menu

Rising Threat: Non-Local Laborers Targeted in Kashmir

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh was injured in a terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. This marks the third such attack on non-local labourers in the region within a week. Previously, six non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed, and another labourer was shot in recent incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 09:25 IST
Rising Threat: Non-Local Laborers Targeted in Kashmir
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh was wounded in a terrorist attack Thursday morning in the Tral area of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

The victim, Shubam Kumar from Bijnore, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm after terrorists opened fire on him in Batagund village.

This incident follows two others within a week, including an attack in Ganderbal that left six non-local labourers and a local doctor dead, and the shooting of a Bihar labourer in Shopian on October 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024