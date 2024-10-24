Rising Threat: Non-Local Laborers Targeted in Kashmir
A labourer from Uttar Pradesh was injured in a terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. This marks the third such attack on non-local labourers in the region within a week. Previously, six non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed, and another labourer was shot in recent incidents.
A labourer from Uttar Pradesh was wounded in a terrorist attack Thursday morning in the Tral area of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.
The victim, Shubam Kumar from Bijnore, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm after terrorists opened fire on him in Batagund village.
This incident follows two others within a week, including an attack in Ganderbal that left six non-local labourers and a local doctor dead, and the shooting of a Bihar labourer in Shopian on October 18.
