Rising Threat: Non-Local Laborers Targeted in Kashmir

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh was wounded in a terrorist attack Thursday morning in the Tral area of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

The victim, Shubam Kumar from Bijnore, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm after terrorists opened fire on him in Batagund village.

This incident follows two others within a week, including an attack in Ganderbal that left six non-local labourers and a local doctor dead, and the shooting of a Bihar labourer in Shopian on October 18.

