Left Menu

Leaders Condemn North Korean Troop Dispatch

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Polish President Andrzej Duda condemned North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia for the conflict in Ukraine, citing it as a global security threat. They also agreed to expedite the finalization of a new contract for exporting South Korean K-2 tanks to Poland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:36 IST
Leaders Condemn North Korean Troop Dispatch
President
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Polish President Andrzej Duda have issued a joint condemnation against North Korea's decision to send troops to Russia to assist in the Ukraine conflict. They described this move as a significant global security threat during their summit, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

In addition to addressing security concerns, the two leaders committed to fortifying military cooperation at the economic level. They announced plans to actively support the finalization of a contract for South Korea to export K-2 tanks to Poland, aiming for completion by the year's end.

This agreement aims to bolster Poland's defense capabilities and strengthen bilateral relations between South Korea and Poland in the face of rising threats from North Korea's military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024