Leaders Condemn North Korean Troop Dispatch

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Polish President Andrzej Duda have issued a joint condemnation against North Korea's decision to send troops to Russia to assist in the Ukraine conflict. They described this move as a significant global security threat during their summit, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

In addition to addressing security concerns, the two leaders committed to fortifying military cooperation at the economic level. They announced plans to actively support the finalization of a contract for South Korea to export K-2 tanks to Poland, aiming for completion by the year's end.

This agreement aims to bolster Poland's defense capabilities and strengthen bilateral relations between South Korea and Poland in the face of rising threats from North Korea's military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)