Mural Tribute: A Mother's Emotional Connection to War's Heroes

In a poignant tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives in the ongoing conflict with Russia, murals across Kyiv provide solace to grieving families. Liudmyla Bordus lost her son, Maksym, a 23-year-old former boxer, to the war. His image now adorns the walls of her apartment building, a vibrant reminder of his heroism.

The artwork, crafted by artist Eugene Gladenko, is part of a series of murals commemorating Ukrainian troops killed in action. Gladenko, driven by patriotism and empathy for bereaved families, hopes to bring comfort through his work. Each mural is a personal story, ordered by relatives, ensuring individual sacrifices are not forgotten.

Bordus described the mural of Maksym, who died from a tank shell in southeastern Ukraine, as both painful and comforting. She says it serves as a lasting tribute to her son and fellow Ukrainian fighters, suggesting their spirits watch over the nation like guardian angels.

