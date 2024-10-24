Mural Tribute: A Mother's Emotional Connection to War's Heroes
Liudmyla Bordus, whose son Maksym died in the Ukraine war, feels his presence daily through his mural on her Kyiv apartment. Artist Eugene Gladenko creates murals honoring fallen soldiers, providing comfort to grieving families. These artworks reflect stories of heroism and remembrance of soldiers' sacrifices.
In a poignant tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives in the ongoing conflict with Russia, murals across Kyiv provide solace to grieving families. Liudmyla Bordus lost her son, Maksym, a 23-year-old former boxer, to the war. His image now adorns the walls of her apartment building, a vibrant reminder of his heroism.
The artwork, crafted by artist Eugene Gladenko, is part of a series of murals commemorating Ukrainian troops killed in action. Gladenko, driven by patriotism and empathy for bereaved families, hopes to bring comfort through his work. Each mural is a personal story, ordered by relatives, ensuring individual sacrifices are not forgotten.
Bordus described the mural of Maksym, who died from a tank shell in southeastern Ukraine, as both painful and comforting. She says it serves as a lasting tribute to her son and fellow Ukrainian fighters, suggesting their spirits watch over the nation like guardian angels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
