China Advocates for Global South Inclusion at BRICS Summit

During a summit held in Russia, China's President Xi Jinping declared support for increasing the inclusion of Global South countries within the BRICS alliance, which represents the world's second largest economy.

Xi urged the bloc to take a leading role in reforming the global economic governance framework. Originally, the BRICS coalition emerged from meetings among Russia, India, and China. These meetings eventually formalized, expanding the group to encompass Brazil, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

The expansion aims to strengthen the BRICS' influence in international affairs and enhance cooperation among its diverse membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)