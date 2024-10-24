Sri Lanka Foils Alleged Attack on Israeli Tourists in Arugam Bay

Sri Lankan authorities detained three individuals following suspicions of a planned attack on Israeli tourists in the eastern surfing destination of Arugam Bay, prompted by Indian intelligence warnings.

Public Security Minister Vijitha Herath clarified that all detainees are Sri Lankan nationals. Investigations are ongoing to determine their intentions against Israelis in the area.

Security has been heightened, and tourists are urged to be cautious. Advisory warnings from the US and UK emphasized diligent security measures amidst regional anti-Israel protests.

