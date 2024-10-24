Left Menu

Sri Lanka Foils Alleged Attack on Israeli Tourists in Arugam Bay

Sri Lankan police, acting on a tip from Indian intelligence, have arrested three individuals suspected of plotting an attack against Israeli tourists in Arugam Bay. Authorities have heightened security measures following advisories from the US and UK embassies. Concerns were sparked by rising anti-Israel sentiments amid regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:35 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan authorities detained three individuals following suspicions of a planned attack on Israeli tourists in the eastern surfing destination of Arugam Bay, prompted by Indian intelligence warnings.

Public Security Minister Vijitha Herath clarified that all detainees are Sri Lankan nationals. Investigations are ongoing to determine their intentions against Israelis in the area.

Security has been heightened, and tourists are urged to be cautious. Advisory warnings from the US and UK emphasized diligent security measures amidst regional anti-Israel protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

