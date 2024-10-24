Odisha Braces for Cyclone Dana: Preparedness in Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi twice on Thursday to assess the state's readiness for Cyclone Dana, which is expected to strike between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra after midnight.

The Chief Minister detailed their ongoing efforts to relocate residents and deploy response teams such as the NDRF and ODRAF to ensure public safety, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

While expressing contentment with the preparations, Prime Minister Modi was joined by Union Minister Amit Shah, who pledged full support for Odisha's efforts. According to the latest bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department, Cyclone Dana is advancing north-northwest at 13 kmph, centered near Odisha near Paradip and Dhamra.

