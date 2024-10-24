Police Arrest Man Linked to Tragic Death of Young Boy
A man was arrested by police following a gunfight, accused of killing an eight-year-old boy. The suspect, Mahesh Gupta, allegedly viewed the child as a hurdle in his relationship with the boy's mother. Gupta was injured during arrest but taken to the hospital for treatment.
In a shocking turn of events, police apprehended a man suspected of murdering an eight-year-old boy after a firefight in which the accused sustained injuries.
The suspect, Mahesh Gupta, had reportedly been in an illicit relationship with the boy's widowed mother and saw the child as an impediment to their union, authorities disclosed.
Upon police intervention, Gupta did not comply and opened fire, prompting the officers to defend themselves, leading to his injury and subsequent hospitalization. The boy's disappearance and tragic death have left the community in distress.
