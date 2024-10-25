Clashes Unfold: Mosque Protest Erupts in Uttrakashi

In Uttarkashi, a protest organized by a Hindu group demanding the demolition of a mosque led to injuries for 27 people, including seven police officers. The protesters claimed the mosque was illegally constructed on government land, necessitating its demolition.

The district administration, however, countered these claims by noting that the mosque was built many years ago on land owned by the Muslim community. This clarification was issued by the Uttarkashi District Magistrate's Office after an investigation by Bhatwadi's Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

Following intense clashes marked by stone pelting and police lathi-charge, the situation in Uttarkashi has calmed with security tightened around the mosque and additional police forces deployed to ensure peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)