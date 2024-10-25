Car Bomb Attacks Highlight Rising Violence in Guanajuato
Car bomb attacks in Guanajuato, Mexico, wounded three people and indicated ongoing cartel violence. President Claudia Sheinbaum continues a non-confrontational approach despite increasing incidents. Recent attacks underscore challenges in managing cartel activities amid historically high homicide levels and rising tensions.
- Country:
- Mexico
Explosions rocked two towns in Guanajuato, Mexico, as a car bomb detonated outside a police station in Acambaro, injuring three people. Nearby, in Jerecuaro, another explosion occurred, though no injuries were reported.
The incidents are suspected to be the work of drug cartels engaged in prolonged turf wars in this violence-stricken state. Newly sworn-in President Claudia Sheinbaum maintains her 'hugs, not bullets' strategy, mirroring her predecessor's approach, amidst the escalating violence.
The attacks mark the most significant assault on authorities since June 2023, posing a serious challenge to Sheinbaum's administration. The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel may be behind these blasts, signaling a continued struggle for control in Guanajuato.
(With inputs from agencies.)
