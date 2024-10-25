Deadly Militant Attack Targets Pakistani Frontier Police

At least ten Pakistani frontier police officers were killed in a militant attack on an outpost near the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan, according to the interior ministry.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack, which marks a resurgence of militant activity in Pakistan's northwest. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the violence, emphasizing the growing security challenge posed by ethnic separatist movements in the south as well.

A statement from the TTP indicated the attack was retaliation for the killing of Ustad Qureshi, a senior leader, during an intelligence operation in Bajaur. Islamabad accuses Afghanistan's Taliban administration of providing safe havens to the TTP, a claim both sides deny.

