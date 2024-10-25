Deadly Militant Attack Targets Pakistani Frontier Police
A militant attack by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan near Dera Ismail Khan resulted in the deaths of at least 10 Pakistani frontier police. The attack highlights the resurgence of militancy in Pakistan's northwest and ongoing security challenges. The TTP claimed responsibility, citing retaliation for a previous operation.
At least ten Pakistani frontier police officers were killed in a militant attack on an outpost near the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan, according to the interior ministry.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack, which marks a resurgence of militant activity in Pakistan's northwest. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the violence, emphasizing the growing security challenge posed by ethnic separatist movements in the south as well.
A statement from the TTP indicated the attack was retaliation for the killing of Ustad Qureshi, a senior leader, during an intelligence operation in Bajaur. Islamabad accuses Afghanistan's Taliban administration of providing safe havens to the TTP, a claim both sides deny.
