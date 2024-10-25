Left Menu

Deadly Militant Attack Targets Pakistani Frontier Police

A militant attack by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan near Dera Ismail Khan resulted in the deaths of at least 10 Pakistani frontier police. The attack highlights the resurgence of militancy in Pakistan's northwest and ongoing security challenges. The TTP claimed responsibility, citing retaliation for a previous operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:32 IST
Deadly Militant Attack Targets Pakistani Frontier Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least ten Pakistani frontier police officers were killed in a militant attack on an outpost near the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan, according to the interior ministry.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack, which marks a resurgence of militant activity in Pakistan's northwest. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the violence, emphasizing the growing security challenge posed by ethnic separatist movements in the south as well.

A statement from the TTP indicated the attack was retaliation for the killing of Ustad Qureshi, a senior leader, during an intelligence operation in Bajaur. Islamabad accuses Afghanistan's Taliban administration of providing safe havens to the TTP, a claim both sides deny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024