Controversy Deepens: Karnataka's MUDA Site Allotment Scandal

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, was interrogated by Lokayukta police regarding alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. The investigation stems from accusations that compensatory plots were unlawfully allotted to her at higher property value locations, drawing significant legal scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Karnataka real estate controversy, the Lokayukta police on Friday interrogated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

The probe centers around allegations that compensatory plots, which carried significantly higher property values, were improperly allotted to Parvathi in an upscale Mysuru area.

The police, following a directive from a Special Court and the High Court's reaffirmation, have registered an FIR involving several individuals, including Siddaramaiah, amid demands for a speedy investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

