Controversy Deepens: Karnataka's MUDA Site Allotment Scandal

In a significant development in the Karnataka real estate controversy, the Lokayukta police on Friday interrogated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

The probe centers around allegations that compensatory plots, which carried significantly higher property values, were improperly allotted to Parvathi in an upscale Mysuru area.

The police, following a directive from a Special Court and the High Court's reaffirmation, have registered an FIR involving several individuals, including Siddaramaiah, amid demands for a speedy investigation.

