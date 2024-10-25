Gang Link Exposed: Arrest Unravels Gun Syndicate

The Delhi Police made a significant arrest, nabbing a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gang. This came as they recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, confirming ongoing operations to dismantle an inter-state gun syndicate.

Rijwan Ansari, facing a bounty of Rs 25,000, was identified as a key player in multiple arms supply cases across regions, including Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. His capture, officials say, highlights his illicit connections to Shahbaz Ansari, previously arrested for supplying weapons in Sidhu Moosewala's murder case.

Ansari was intercepted on a stolen scooter in Dwarka, leading to the discovery of sophisticated firearms. As investigations continue, officials are hopeful of uncovering deeper affiliations within the syndicate. This arrest marks a pivotal step in addressing the proliferation of illegal arms facilitated by the gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)