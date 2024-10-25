Left Menu

Cracking Down on Crime: Key Arrests Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

The Delhi Police Special Cell has apprehended seven shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, thwarting an attempted attack on a former Rajasthan MLA's nephew. Following a series of arrests, authorities are continuing investigations into the gang's operations, closely allied with notorious criminal figures.

In an extensive operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has successfully apprehended seven shooters associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The shooters were allegedly plotting attacks on Sunil Pahalwan, a resident of Ganganagar, and Raj Kumar Gaur, a former Rajasthan MLA's nephew, under the direction of Arzoo Bishnoi, a close ally of the jailed gangster and his brother, Anmol Bishnoi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara revealed that the shooters had conducted reconnaissance of their intended targets. The police also recovered an arsenal of six sophisticated pistols, 24 live cartridges, and a GPS tracking device intended for use in the planning of attacks.

Simultaneously, the police arrested Rijwan Ansari, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gang, with reportedly a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head. Authorities are ramping up investigations into these gang activities, linked with high-profile criminal cases including the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, allegedly orchestrated by Anmol Bishnoi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

