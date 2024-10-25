Left Menu

Strengthening US-India Security Ties at OSAC India AGM

The OSAC India Annual General Meeting was held in Chennai, hosted by Tamil Nadu's IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and US Consul General Chris Hodges. The event facilitated collaboration between US and Indian security professionals, focusing on training, analysis, and security strategies for overseas operations.

Updated: 25-10-2024 21:40 IST
  • India

Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, alongside US Consul General Chris Hodges, presided over the OSAC India Annual General Meeting in Chennai on October 24. The event, emphasized the collaboration between the US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service and US organizations operating globally.

This meeting highlighted the importance of the OSAC partnership, which enables members to share critical security information to protect US interests overseas. It serves as a crucial bridge between public and private security sectors.

The conference provided a platform for the consulate and security personnel from across India to engage with partners from both nations, offering opportunities for training, consultation, and enhanced security measures.

