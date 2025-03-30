Tamil Nadu Leaders Unite in Celebratory Ramzan Greetings

In a show of unity and respect across political lines, Chief Minister M K Stalin, alongside other prominent leaders, extended warm greetings to Tamil Nadu's Muslim community on the eve of Ramzan. Leaders emphasized the festival's values of fasting, kindness, and simplicity, aligning with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

Stalin highlighted the Prophet's dedication to a disciplined and loving life, encouraging the community to maintain brotherhood and aid the needy. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami recalled the party's initiatives for Muslim welfare and pledged ongoing support.

Congress leader K Selvaperunthagai stressed the importance of secularism, especially in safeguarding minority rights. Additional greetings came from MDMK chief Vaiko, TMMK, and others, showcasing solidarity and mutual respect during this holy month.

(With inputs from agencies.)