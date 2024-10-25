Left Menu

Varanasi Court Rejects Excavation Survey Plea in Gyanvapi Dispute

A Varanasi court denied a Hindu petition for an excavation survey at the Gyanvapi complex, following a previous non-invasive survey by the ASI. The Hindu side plans to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court, aiming to verify claims of a mosque built over a Hindu temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:25 IST
Varanasi Court Rejects Excavation Survey Plea in Gyanvapi Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Varanasi dismissed a plea from the Hindu side for an excavation survey across the Gyanvapi complex on Friday.

Civil Judge Senior Division Yughul Shambhu ruled against the petition despite representations from lawyer Madan Mohan Yadav. The Hindu faction intends to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

The district court's July 2023 directive led the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific, non-invasive survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to discern if the mosque was erected atop a Hindu temple structure. The ASI submitted its report in December in a sealed cover.

The court cited directives from the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court, mandating a non-destructive survey, as reasons for denying the petition. Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid Committee's Secretary Muhammad Yaseen supported the judgement, calling it a 'victory of justice.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024