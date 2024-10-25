Varanasi Court Rejects Excavation Survey Plea in Gyanvapi Dispute

A court in Varanasi dismissed a plea from the Hindu side for an excavation survey across the Gyanvapi complex on Friday.

Civil Judge Senior Division Yughul Shambhu ruled against the petition despite representations from lawyer Madan Mohan Yadav. The Hindu faction intends to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

The district court's July 2023 directive led the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific, non-invasive survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to discern if the mosque was erected atop a Hindu temple structure. The ASI submitted its report in December in a sealed cover.

The court cited directives from the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court, mandating a non-destructive survey, as reasons for denying the petition. Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid Committee's Secretary Muhammad Yaseen supported the judgement, calling it a 'victory of justice.'

