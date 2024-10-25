Varanasi Court Rejects Excavation Survey Plea in Gyanvapi Dispute
A Varanasi court denied a Hindu petition for an excavation survey at the Gyanvapi complex, following a previous non-invasive survey by the ASI. The Hindu side plans to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court, aiming to verify claims of a mosque built over a Hindu temple.
- Country:
- India
A court in Varanasi dismissed a plea from the Hindu side for an excavation survey across the Gyanvapi complex on Friday.
Civil Judge Senior Division Yughul Shambhu ruled against the petition despite representations from lawyer Madan Mohan Yadav. The Hindu faction intends to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.
The district court's July 2023 directive led the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific, non-invasive survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to discern if the mosque was erected atop a Hindu temple structure. The ASI submitted its report in December in a sealed cover.
The court cited directives from the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court, mandating a non-destructive survey, as reasons for denying the petition. Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid Committee's Secretary Muhammad Yaseen supported the judgement, calling it a 'victory of justice.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Easing Tensions: China and Japan in Talks to Strengthen Cooperation
Asian Markets Pause as Eyes Turn to Beijing's Fiscal Stimulus
Ex-judge from mainland China set to take Macao's top job. What's at stake for casino hub?
Everyone wants whether it is Eurasia or West Asia, peace and stability should be restored as soon as possible: PM Modi.
Peace, security and stability of South China Sea are in interest of entire Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi at East Asia Summit.