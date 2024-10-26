U.S. Enforces Tough Immigration Laws with Repatriation Flights

The United States has taken decisive action by chartering a flight to repatriate Indian nationals who were residing in the country illegally. This initiative is part of the Department of Homeland Security's ongoing efforts to enforce immigration laws in cooperation with the Indian government.

Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie A. Canegallo warns against falling for smugglers' false promises, stating that Indian nationals without legal grounds to stay are subject to swift removal. The administration is committed to delivering tough consequences for unlawful entries while promoting legal migration pathways.

Since the Presidential Proclamation in June 2024, encounters at the southwest border have dropped 55%. In Fiscal Year 2024, over 160,000 individuals were repatriated worldwide. The DHS actively engages with international governments to facilitate these efforts, aiming to curb irregular migration and hold criminal networks accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)