Left Menu

U.S. Enforces Tough Immigration Laws with Repatriation Flights

The U.S. has sent a chartered flight to repatriate Indian nationals who stayed illegally, as part of its ongoing immigration enforcement. This move is in cooperation with India, aiming to deter unlawful entry. The Department of Homeland Security emphasizes legal pathways and continues international repatriation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 01:01 IST
U.S. Enforces Tough Immigration Laws with Repatriation Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has taken decisive action by chartering a flight to repatriate Indian nationals who were residing in the country illegally. This initiative is part of the Department of Homeland Security's ongoing efforts to enforce immigration laws in cooperation with the Indian government.

Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie A. Canegallo warns against falling for smugglers' false promises, stating that Indian nationals without legal grounds to stay are subject to swift removal. The administration is committed to delivering tough consequences for unlawful entries while promoting legal migration pathways.

Since the Presidential Proclamation in June 2024, encounters at the southwest border have dropped 55%. In Fiscal Year 2024, over 160,000 individuals were repatriated worldwide. The DHS actively engages with international governments to facilitate these efforts, aiming to curb irregular migration and hold criminal networks accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024