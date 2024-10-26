Left Menu

Missile Strikes Shake Dnipro: Hospital and Homes Targeted

A Russian missile attack struck a residential building and hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine, injuring three. Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak reported that one victim is in serious condition. Images online exhibit the extent of damage at the hospital following the explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 02:44 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 02:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian missile attack has severely impacted the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, striking both a residential building and a hospital. Reports from the area indicate that three individuals have been injured as a result of the assault.

Regional authorities, including Governor Serhiy Lysak, confirmed that the missile attack sparked a fire in the residential area. Two of the injured have been hospitalized, with one person currently in serious condition, authorities added.

Images circulating on social media platforms reveal the significant damage inflicted on a city hospital by the explosion, underscoring the severity of the situation in Dnipro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

