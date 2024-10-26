Missile Strikes Shake Dnipro: Hospital and Homes Targeted

A Russian missile attack has severely impacted the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, striking both a residential building and a hospital. Reports from the area indicate that three individuals have been injured as a result of the assault.

Regional authorities, including Governor Serhiy Lysak, confirmed that the missile attack sparked a fire in the residential area. Two of the injured have been hospitalized, with one person currently in serious condition, authorities added.

Images circulating on social media platforms reveal the significant damage inflicted on a city hospital by the explosion, underscoring the severity of the situation in Dnipro.

