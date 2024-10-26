Grammy-Winning Rapper Lil Durk Arrested on Murder Allegation

In a dramatic development, Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, was arrested on suspicion of orchestrating a murder in 2022, a move that federal prosecutors have been meticulously preparing.

Lil Durk, 32, was apprehended near an airport before he could board a flight out of the United States, according to a criminal complaint. While his defense attorney has remained silent, the legal proceedings are set to advance with an arraignment in Los Angeles federal court.

The arrest links back to a dispute from 2020, which spiraled after a tragic nightclub confrontation. Lil Durk is accused of targeting T.B., resulting in a misdirected assassination attempt that killed another, S.R., adding layers to an already complex legal tapestry woven by multiple similar accusations.

