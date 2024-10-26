Grammy-Winning Rapper Lil Durk Arrested on Murder Allegation
Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk has been arrested for allegedly ordering the murder of a rival in 2022 while leading the rap collective Only the Family. He was detained near an airport before leaving the U.S. and made an initial federal court appearance in Florida.
In a dramatic development, Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, was arrested on suspicion of orchestrating a murder in 2022, a move that federal prosecutors have been meticulously preparing.
Lil Durk, 32, was apprehended near an airport before he could board a flight out of the United States, according to a criminal complaint. While his defense attorney has remained silent, the legal proceedings are set to advance with an arraignment in Los Angeles federal court.
The arrest links back to a dispute from 2020, which spiraled after a tragic nightclub confrontation. Lil Durk is accused of targeting T.B., resulting in a misdirected assassination attempt that killed another, S.R., adding layers to an already complex legal tapestry woven by multiple similar accusations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lil Durk
- Grammy-winning
- rapper
- arrested
- murder
- Only the Family
- Chicago
- Florida
- Los Angeles
- 2022
ALSO READ
Deadly Family Feud: Suspects Arrested in Thane District Murder Case
Senzo Mchunu Commends SAPS for Arrest of Sergeant Linked to Insurance Fraud Murders
Saving Chicago's Avian Victims: Inside the Bird Collision Response Network
Life Sentence in Brutal Village Murder Case
Tragic Dispute Over Custody Leads to Murder in Thane