Mystery Explosions Rock Tehran Amid Rising Tensions

Loud explosions echoed through Iran's capital, Tehran, and nearby Karaj, leaving residents perplexed as Iranian and semi-official media reported the incidents early on Saturday. Speculation arises amidst heightened tensions with Israel following Iran's recent missile attack. Iranian authorities warned of strong retaliation against any Israeli aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 04:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 04:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Residents of Tehran and Karaj were startled early Saturday morning as loud explosions reverberated through the cities, according to semi-official Iranian media. The cause of these blasts remains unknown, leaving both residents and officials in a state of uncertainty.

Iranian state television confirmed the sounds of the explosions but withheld any official explanation regarding their source. These developments coincide with rising tension between Iran and Israel, following Tehran's ballistic-missile attack on October 1, marking its second strike on Israel within six months.

In response to potential aggression from Israel, Iranian authorities have issued stern warnings, pledging a more potent retaliation. A resident in Tehran, who wished to remain anonymous, described the moment the sky lit up in red due to the explosions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

