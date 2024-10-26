Mystery Explosions Rock Tehran Amid Rising Tensions

Residents of Tehran and Karaj were startled early Saturday morning as loud explosions reverberated through the cities, according to semi-official Iranian media. The cause of these blasts remains unknown, leaving both residents and officials in a state of uncertainty.

Iranian state television confirmed the sounds of the explosions but withheld any official explanation regarding their source. These developments coincide with rising tension between Iran and Israel, following Tehran's ballistic-missile attack on October 1, marking its second strike on Israel within six months.

In response to potential aggression from Israel, Iranian authorities have issued stern warnings, pledging a more potent retaliation. A resident in Tehran, who wished to remain anonymous, described the moment the sky lit up in red due to the explosions.

