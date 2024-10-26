Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back Against Iran

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel struck military targets in Iran early Saturday morning, retaliating for Iran's recent ballistic missile attack. These strikes have sparked new fears of further conflict in the already volatile Middle East.

According to Iranian media, multiple explosions were reported in Tehran and surrounding areas, following Israel's actions described as self-defense against ongoing Iranian hostility. This follows Iran's previous attack on October 1st, in which approximately 200 missiles targeted Israeli areas.

Israel identified its targets as military facilities, emphasizing that they avoided nuclear and energy sites. The U.S. remains cautious, urging Israel to consider alternatives to attacking Iran's oil fields.

