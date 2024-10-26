India Inches Closer to Victory in Pune as New Zealand Stumbles
New Zealand was bowled out for 255 on the third day of the second Test in Pune, setting India a target of 359 for victory. The Black Caps aim for their first series win in India, having secured an eight-wicket triumph in the opening Test in Bengaluru.
In a gripping cricket Test match in Pune, New Zealand found themselves bowled out for 255 on the third day, giving India a reachable target of 359 for victory. The match holds considerable significance as New Zealand seeks its maiden series win in India.
Having already won the first Test in Bengaluru by eight wickets, hopes were high for the Black Caps as they aimed to make history on Indian soil. However, the Indian team has set a formidable challenge that could thwart their aspirations.
The cricketing world watches eagerly to see whether India will secure a victory in Pune, or if New Zealand will manage to implement a strategic plan that will earn them an unprecedented series win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cricket
- test match
- Pune
- New Zealand
- India
- victory
- target
- series
- Black Caps
- Bengaluru
ALSO READ
Hezbollah Official Survives Targeted Israeli Strikes Amid Rising Hostilities
Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Plan Targets India's High Charges
Food Inflation Cuts Through India's Mid-Day Meal Program
Ramharack's Spin Magic Leads West Indies to Victory in Women's T20 World Cup
India Awaits Key Accused in Mahadev Betting Case as Dubai Arrest Looms Large