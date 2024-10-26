Tensions Rise as Starmer Urges Restraint in Middle East
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for Iran to exercise restraint amid a series of Israeli military strikes. The situation has escalated as Israel claims retaliation against Iranian actions. Starmer emphasized Israel's right to self-defense but cautioned against further regional conflict.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday urged Iran to refrain from responding to recent Israeli military strikes, emphasizing the need for restraint from all parties involved.
The call for calm follows Israel's strikes on Iranian military sites, which Israel claims were retaliatory measures against Tehran's earlier attacks. This ongoing exchange marks yet another chapter in the volatile relationship between these heavily armed nations.
Speaking at a media briefing during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, Starmer insisted that while Israel has the right to defend itself, escalation must be avoided. He urged all parties to step back from further violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
