The Strategic Arsenal: Iran's Ballistic Missile Power
Iran possesses the largest ballistic missile stockpile in the Middle East, with capabilities to strike Israel, as shown in recent escalations. The U.S. accuses Iran of providing missile support to groups like the Houthis and Hezbollah. Their missile technology has primarily evolved through foreign assistance.
Iran's ballistic missile arsenal plays a pivotal role in regional military dynamics, highlighted by its October 1 strike on Israel, sparking retaliatory air raids. The escalating conflict showcases Iran's significant missile capabilities, with the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence identifying Iran as possessing the region's largest cache of such weaponry.
Recent graphics from Iran's ISNA news agency highlight missiles potentially reaching Israel, like the 'Sejil' and 'Haj Qasem.' This development underscores Iran's ongoing advancement in missile technology, using both solid and liquid-fueled varieties, as Berlin-based expert Fabian Hinz analyzes. Iran asserts these weapons serve as deterrents against regional adversaries.
Evidence suggests Iran's missile program benefits from North Korean and Russian designs, augmented by Chinese assistance. The reach of Iran's missile influence includes supporting groups like Yemen's Houthis and Lebanon's Hezbollah, complicating regional security. Accusations also include attacks on Saudi and U.S. interests, deepening geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- ballistic missiles
- Middle East
- Israel
- strike
- Hezbollah
- Houthis
- deterrent
- military
- technology
ALSO READ
Hezbollah Official Survives Targeted Israeli Strikes Amid Rising Hostilities
Tensions Flare: Israeli Strikes and Escalating Middle East Conflict
Tragedy Strikes at Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine
Midnight Airstrikes Devastate Central Beirut: 22 Dead, 117 Wounded
Turbulence at Boeing: Labor Dispute Intensifies Amid Strikes