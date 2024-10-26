The Strategic Arsenal: Iran's Ballistic Missile Power

Iran's ballistic missile arsenal plays a pivotal role in regional military dynamics, highlighted by its October 1 strike on Israel, sparking retaliatory air raids. The escalating conflict showcases Iran's significant missile capabilities, with the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence identifying Iran as possessing the region's largest cache of such weaponry.

Recent graphics from Iran's ISNA news agency highlight missiles potentially reaching Israel, like the 'Sejil' and 'Haj Qasem.' This development underscores Iran's ongoing advancement in missile technology, using both solid and liquid-fueled varieties, as Berlin-based expert Fabian Hinz analyzes. Iran asserts these weapons serve as deterrents against regional adversaries.

Evidence suggests Iran's missile program benefits from North Korean and Russian designs, augmented by Chinese assistance. The reach of Iran's missile influence includes supporting groups like Yemen's Houthis and Lebanon's Hezbollah, complicating regional security. Accusations also include attacks on Saudi and U.S. interests, deepening geopolitical tensions.

