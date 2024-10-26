Left Menu

The Strategic Arsenal: Iran's Ballistic Missile Power

Iran possesses the largest ballistic missile stockpile in the Middle East, with capabilities to strike Israel, as shown in recent escalations. The U.S. accuses Iran of providing missile support to groups like the Houthis and Hezbollah. Their missile technology has primarily evolved through foreign assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:06 IST
The Strategic Arsenal: Iran's Ballistic Missile Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's ballistic missile arsenal plays a pivotal role in regional military dynamics, highlighted by its October 1 strike on Israel, sparking retaliatory air raids. The escalating conflict showcases Iran's significant missile capabilities, with the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence identifying Iran as possessing the region's largest cache of such weaponry.

Recent graphics from Iran's ISNA news agency highlight missiles potentially reaching Israel, like the 'Sejil' and 'Haj Qasem.' This development underscores Iran's ongoing advancement in missile technology, using both solid and liquid-fueled varieties, as Berlin-based expert Fabian Hinz analyzes. Iran asserts these weapons serve as deterrents against regional adversaries.

Evidence suggests Iran's missile program benefits from North Korean and Russian designs, augmented by Chinese assistance. The reach of Iran's missile influence includes supporting groups like Yemen's Houthis and Lebanon's Hezbollah, complicating regional security. Accusations also include attacks on Saudi and U.S. interests, deepening geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024