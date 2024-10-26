Tragedy Strikes in Kulgam: Army Vehicle Accident

A tragic accident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, where an Army vehicle skidded off the road and overturned, resulting in the death of a soldier and injuries to 13 others, including nine Army personnel. The accident occurred during an operational move, as reported by the Chinar Corps.

Officials confirmed that the injured were swiftly transported to a hospital, where their conditions are stable. The incident, which took place in the D H Pora area on Friday night, also saw injuries to four civilians, who have since received medical attention.

The Chinar Corps expressed their condolences, stating: "Tragically, one sepoy lost his life, while a few soldiers sustained injuries who were promptly evacuated for medical care. All soldiers are stable."

