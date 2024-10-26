Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Kulgam: Army Vehicle Accident

A tragic accident occurred in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, when an Army vehicle overturned, leading to the death of one soldier and injuries to thirteen individuals, including nine army personnel. The injured have been hospitalized and are in stable condition. The incident occurred during an operational move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, where an Army vehicle skidded off the road and overturned, resulting in the death of a soldier and injuries to 13 others, including nine Army personnel. The accident occurred during an operational move, as reported by the Chinar Corps.

Officials confirmed that the injured were swiftly transported to a hospital, where their conditions are stable. The incident, which took place in the D H Pora area on Friday night, also saw injuries to four civilians, who have since received medical attention.

The Chinar Corps expressed their condolences, stating: "Tragically, one sepoy lost his life, while a few soldiers sustained injuries who were promptly evacuated for medical care. All soldiers are stable."

(With inputs from agencies.)

