Fortifying Borders: BSF's Strategic Resilience Against Infiltration

A senior BSF officer assured robust anti-infiltration measures along the LoC to prevent anticipated intrusions before winter. In response to terror incidents in Ganderbal and Gulmarg, security forces are actively analyzing threats. A recent BSF ceremony saw 629 recruits inducted after a 44-week intensive training program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-10-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer stated on Saturday that the anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) remains highly secure, with security forces prepared to thwart increased infiltration attempts anticipated before the winter season.

Inspector General Ashok Yadav of the BSF's Kashmir Frontier highlighted the robust coordination with the army in ensuring the grid's effectiveness. Recent terror incidents in Ganderbal and Gulmarg were described as unfortunate, with security forces conducting threat analyses to prevent future occurrences.

In related news, a pass-out parade at the BSF's training centre marked the induction of 629 new recruits. They underwent extensive training in various security and counter-insurgency skills. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded their skill and urged them to serve with courage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

