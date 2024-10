Tensions Rise: Russia Calls for Restraint in Israel-Iran Conflict

The Russian Foreign Ministry has voiced profound concerns over the growing tensions between Israel and Iran, stemming from recent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military installations.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged all involved parties to demonstrate restraint and cease violence to avert a disastrous situation in the Middle East.

Russia's call for calm highlights the urgent need for de-escalation and normalization in the region plagued by long-standing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)