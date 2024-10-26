Scholz Urges Restraint in Middle East Tensions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for an end to the cycle of escalation between Iran and Israel, following recent strikes on Iranian military installations by Israel. Scholz emphasized that restraint is crucial for positive developments in the Middle East.

Israel's military actions, carried out early Saturday morning, were not aimed at Iran's more sensitive oil and nuclear targets. This strategic choice followed urgent appeals for restraint from international allies and neighboring countries.

The chancellor's message to Iran, delivered via social media platform X, was clear: a continuation of aggressive responses will hinder opportunities for peace, and restraint is essential for fostering stability in the region.

