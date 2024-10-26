Himachal Pradesh's Strategic Post Transformation

In a recent announcement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that vacant government posts, unfilled for the last two decades, will be repurposed rather than abolished. This decision aims to address evolving departmental needs without cutting jobs, as speculated by the opposition.

Chief Minister Sukhu criticized former leadership for spreading misinformation about job cuts in the state. According to him, new roles will be created, notably nurses and mining officers, as part of the government's effort to employ 19,000 youths within the next two years.

Additionally, Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated the state's commitment to preserving its forests and advocated for a 'Green Bonus' from NITI Aayog. Despite potential revenue from timber, the priority remains environmental preservation, maintaining the forests as ecological assets for northern India.

