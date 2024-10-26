Vloggers Arrested in Fake Rape Story Scandal

In a significant development, law enforcement agencies have apprehended more than a dozen vloggers and TikTokers. They are accused of disseminating false stories regarding an alleged rape case which resulted in violent protests across the Punjab province.

A top Punjab police official, Imran Kishwar, announced on Saturday that authorities have also identified about 40 students suspected of engaging in vandalism and violence. The Federal Investigation Agency and local police detained 16 individuals, mostly comprising vloggers and TikTokers, accused of fueling misinformation about the alleged rape incident, with more arrests anticipated.

The committee set up by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz could not find any evidence supporting the claims made on social media. The social media accounts of 38 individuals, including journalists and lawyers, were identified by the cybercrime wing, found to have shared the misleading story, stirring public agitation. The turmoil had led to over 50 student injuries and a security guard's death. Nawaz attributed the mishandling of the situation to former PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf exploiting the issue online.

(With inputs from agencies.)