Left Menu

Corruption Scandal Unfurled: Punjab's Deputy Commissioner Nabbed for Embezzlement

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Surinder Dhillon, was arrested for allegedly embezzling funds meant for land compensation in Punjab's Patiala. The vigilance bureau uncovered misuse of Rs 285 crore intended for the Amritsar-Kolkata corridor, with improper allocation and fraudulent development reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:05 IST
Corruption Scandal Unfurled: Punjab's Deputy Commissioner Nabbed for Embezzlement
  • Country:
  • India

Surinder Dhillon, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) in Muktsar, has been arrested on charges of embezzling compensation funds for land acquired in Patiala for the Amritsar-Kolkata corridor project.

According to a vigilance bureau spokesperson, Dhillon, previously stationed as a district development and panchayat officer, is accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The probe revealed mismanagement of a Rs 285 crore grant for compensating land across several Patiala villages.

The investigation found that only 10 percent of the funds were used for village development, with Dhillon allegedly misappropriating funds on fictitious development projects that did not satisfy technical standards. Previous arrests were made of local village leaders in connection to this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024