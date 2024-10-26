Corruption Scandal Unfurled: Punjab's Deputy Commissioner Nabbed for Embezzlement

Surinder Dhillon, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) in Muktsar, has been arrested on charges of embezzling compensation funds for land acquired in Patiala for the Amritsar-Kolkata corridor project.

According to a vigilance bureau spokesperson, Dhillon, previously stationed as a district development and panchayat officer, is accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The probe revealed mismanagement of a Rs 285 crore grant for compensating land across several Patiala villages.

The investigation found that only 10 percent of the funds were used for village development, with Dhillon allegedly misappropriating funds on fictitious development projects that did not satisfy technical standards. Previous arrests were made of local village leaders in connection to this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)