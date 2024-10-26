Campus Betrayal: Student Accuses Seniors in Harrowing Crime
A 19-year-old student at a Gwalior private university reported being raped by a male senior, with a female student allegedly aiding the crime. The incident occurred on October 23, leading to a police investigation. Authorities are collecting evidence, including CCTV footage, to proceed with arrests.
A distressing incident has emerged from a private university in Gwalior, where a 19-year-old student leveled serious allegations against a senior student and his female accomplice.
The victim claimed that on October 23, while on campus, she was coerced into a car by a third-year female student who offered her food tainted with intoxicants. This led to an assault by a male senior.
Police are actively investigating the case, with a charge of rape and criminal conspiracy already filed. Authorities are in the process of collecting crucial evidence, including CCTV footage, to ensure swift justice.
