Campus Betrayal: Student Accuses Seniors in Harrowing Crime

A 19-year-old student at a Gwalior private university reported being raped by a male senior, with a female student allegedly aiding the crime. The incident occurred on October 23, leading to a police investigation. Authorities are collecting evidence, including CCTV footage, to proceed with arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 26-10-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A distressing incident has emerged from a private university in Gwalior, where a 19-year-old student leveled serious allegations against a senior student and his female accomplice.

The victim claimed that on October 23, while on campus, she was coerced into a car by a third-year female student who offered her food tainted with intoxicants. This led to an assault by a male senior.

Police are actively investigating the case, with a charge of rape and criminal conspiracy already filed. Authorities are in the process of collecting crucial evidence, including CCTV footage, to ensure swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

