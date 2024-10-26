Rival Rallies in London: Nationalists vs. Anti-Racism Activists

London witnessed significant rallies on Saturday as right-wing activists clashed ideologically with anti-racism campaigners. Both groups held their ground peacefully, thanks to a strong police presence designed to prevent violence.

The nationalist gathering, near the UK parliament, was organized by well-known activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, alias Tommy Robinson. A counter-protest was held nearby by anti-racism groups.

The tensions stem from prior riots linked to misinformation and societal fears over migration, with recent immigration figures stoking the debate even further.

