Rival Rallies in London: Nationalists vs. Anti-Racism Activists
In London, large rallies by right-wing nationalists and anti-racism demonstrators occurred without conflict due to heightened police presence. The events followed recent civil unrest tied to misinformation about a crime suspect. Notably absent was Tommy Robinson, a known activist charged under terrorism laws.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 22:23 IST
London witnessed significant rallies on Saturday as right-wing activists clashed ideologically with anti-racism campaigners. Both groups held their ground peacefully, thanks to a strong police presence designed to prevent violence.
The nationalist gathering, near the UK parliament, was organized by well-known activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, alias Tommy Robinson. A counter-protest was held nearby by anti-racism groups.
The tensions stem from prior riots linked to misinformation and societal fears over migration, with recent immigration figures stoking the debate even further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Fiery Rhetoric: Immigration Plans Stir Controversy in Colorado
France Set to Introduce New Immigration Law Amid Controversy
Trump's Bold Immigration Promise Amid Heated Election Race
Trump's Immigration Agenda: Tough Stance on Illegal Entry and Travel Restrictions
Harris Courts Republican Support Amidst Immigration Debate