Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Storm Gaza Hospital

Israeli forces withdrew from a northern Gaza hospital complex on Saturday after detaining dozens of male medical staff and some patients, according to the Palestinian health ministry. On the same day, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported at least 30 people killed in Israeli strikes in Beit Lahiya, though this remains unconfirmed by the health ministry.

In a statement, the Israeli military claimed to have conducted a 'precise strike' targeting Hamas fighters, countering reports of a high number of casualties. Footage purportedly showing damage from the hospital raid circulated, though its authenticity has not been verified by Reuters.

Health officials revealed that Israeli forces stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital, detaining 44 of its 70 staff members. While 14 were subsequently released, including the director, Israeli officials have not commented. Medical staff report dire conditions, as patients face threats due to equipment damage and evacuation orders conflicting with their duty of care.

