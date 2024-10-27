Left Menu

Putin's Warning: Russia's Potential Response to NATO's Actions

President Vladimir Putin has announced that Moscow will consider a variety of responses if Ukraine, supported by the U.S. and NATO allies, uses long-range Western weapons to attack Russian territory. The Russian defense ministry is evaluating potential strategies to counteract such a threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 12:21 IST
Vladimir Putin

In a statement made public on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of potential repercussions if the United States and NATO allies enable Ukraine to attack Russian territory using Western long-range weapons.

Putin emphasized that Moscow is prepared with strategic responses should such aggression occur. He conveyed these thoughts during an interview with state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

The Russian defense ministry is reportedly deliberating on various measures to counter any potential long-range strikes originating from Ukraine, as shared on Zarubin's Telegram account.

(With inputs from agencies.)

