Putin's Warning: Russia's Potential Response to NATO's Actions

In a statement made public on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of potential repercussions if the United States and NATO allies enable Ukraine to attack Russian territory using Western long-range weapons.

Putin emphasized that Moscow is prepared with strategic responses should such aggression occur. He conveyed these thoughts during an interview with state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

The Russian defense ministry is reportedly deliberating on various measures to counter any potential long-range strikes originating from Ukraine, as shared on Zarubin's Telegram account.

