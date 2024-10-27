Putin's Warning: Russia's Potential Response to NATO's Actions
President Vladimir Putin has announced that Moscow will consider a variety of responses if Ukraine, supported by the U.S. and NATO allies, uses long-range Western weapons to attack Russian territory. The Russian defense ministry is evaluating potential strategies to counteract such a threat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 12:21 IST
In a statement made public on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of potential repercussions if the United States and NATO allies enable Ukraine to attack Russian territory using Western long-range weapons.
Putin emphasized that Moscow is prepared with strategic responses should such aggression occur. He conveyed these thoughts during an interview with state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.
The Russian defense ministry is reportedly deliberating on various measures to counter any potential long-range strikes originating from Ukraine, as shared on Zarubin's Telegram account.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lukashenko: Russia's Nuclear Policy Shift to Deter Western Aggression
Derailed Plans: Unforeseen Disruption on Western Railway
Mumbai Central Train Derailment Disrupts Western Railway
Nevada Man Arrested at Trump Rally with Weapons: Security Breach Defused
Security Breach: Man Arrested with Weapons Near Trump Rally