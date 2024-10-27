Gym Trainer's Deadly Secret: Affair Ends in Murder
A gym trainer named Vimal Soni allegedly murdered Ekta Gupta, his affair partner, due to her concerns about his upcoming marriage. Inspired by the film Drishyam, he thought he'd concealed her body successfully near a district magistrate's office. However, police unearthed the crime and apprehended him months later.
A gym trainer is accused of committing a shocking crime, murdering a married woman with whom he had an affair. The crime unraveled when Vimal Soni was arrested after police investigations linked him to the death of 32-year-old Ekta Gupta.
Authorities disclosed that the murder occurred after Ekta became distressed about Soni's impending nuptials. In a moment of heated dispute, Soni fatally struck Ekta, leading to her death. Inspired by the crime-themed film Drishyam, he buried her body near a district magistrate's office.
Though his scheme evaded detection for four months, police diligence eventually led to the discovery of Ekta's remains and Soni's arrest. Investigators noted Soni had taken measures to avoid getting caught, including avoiding phone usage near the crime scene.
