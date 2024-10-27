Left Menu

Truck Attack near Tel Aviv Sparks Tensions

A truck rammed into a bus stop near Tel Aviv, injuring 35 people. The attack was attributed to an Arab citizen of Israel. The location was close to Israel's Mossad headquarters. The incident has heightened tensions amid ongoing conflicts and attacks in the region.

Updated: 27-10-2024 17:34 IST
Truck Attack near Tel Aviv Sparks Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A truck plowed into a bus stop near Tel Aviv, wounding 35 individuals, as reported by first responders on the scene. The Israeli police have deemed this a deliberate attack, identifying the assailant as an Arab citizen of Israel. This incident occurred near the headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.

In Ramat Hasharon, northeast of Tel Aviv, the truck crashed into a bus at a stop, trapping several people beneath the vehicles. The scene is in proximity to both the Mossad headquarters and a military base, as well as a central highway junction. Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service reported that six victims were critically injured.

Israeli police spokesperson Asi Aharoni noted that the attacker has been 'neutralized,' though declined to specify if the assailant was deceased. Both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad militant group have commended the attack but did not claim responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

