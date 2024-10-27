Truck Attack near Tel Aviv Sparks Tensions

A truck plowed into a bus stop near Tel Aviv, wounding 35 individuals, as reported by first responders on the scene. The Israeli police have deemed this a deliberate attack, identifying the assailant as an Arab citizen of Israel. This incident occurred near the headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.

In Ramat Hasharon, northeast of Tel Aviv, the truck crashed into a bus at a stop, trapping several people beneath the vehicles. The scene is in proximity to both the Mossad headquarters and a military base, as well as a central highway junction. Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service reported that six victims were critically injured.

Israeli police spokesperson Asi Aharoni noted that the attacker has been 'neutralized,' though declined to specify if the assailant was deceased. Both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad militant group have commended the attack but did not claim responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)