Tragic Terror Attack at Tel Aviv, 1 Dead & Many Injured

A suspected terrorist attack claimed one life and left dozens injured on Sunday when a truck struck a bus stop at a major intersection near Tel Aviv, Israel. The incident occurred around 10 am, police reported, near a military base.

The attack was carried out by a driver with Israeli citizenship, who veered off course and ran into the bus stop. A civilian managed to neutralize the assailant with gunfire, but not before significant damage was done.

According to Israeli media, the attacker was an Israeli Arab from Qalansawe. Nearby hospitals, including Ichilov Medical Center and Sheba Medical Center, rushed to treat the injured, some of whom were in serious condition. Authorities continue to investigate the incident as a potential terrorist act.

(With inputs from agencies.)