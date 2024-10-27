Left Menu

Tragic Terror Attack at Tel Aviv, 1 Dead & Many Injured

A suspected terrorist attack occurred near Tel Aviv, Israel. A truck struck a bus stop at a busy intersection, killing one person and injuring dozens. The driver, believed to be an Israeli Arab from Qalansawe, was neutralized by gunfire. Police are investigating the incident's terror links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A suspected terrorist attack claimed one life and left dozens injured on Sunday when a truck struck a bus stop at a major intersection near Tel Aviv, Israel. The incident occurred around 10 am, police reported, near a military base.

The attack was carried out by a driver with Israeli citizenship, who veered off course and ran into the bus stop. A civilian managed to neutralize the assailant with gunfire, but not before significant damage was done.

According to Israeli media, the attacker was an Israeli Arab from Qalansawe. Nearby hospitals, including Ichilov Medical Center and Sheba Medical Center, rushed to treat the injured, some of whom were in serious condition. Authorities continue to investigate the incident as a potential terrorist act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

