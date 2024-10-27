Diwali Security Check Uncovers Illicit Mobile Jammer in Delhi

Amid heightened security measures for the upcoming Diwali festival, Delhi Police officials have uncovered a Chinese mobile network jammer in Palika Bazaar, a popular market in the capital. The discovery occurred during a routine inspection by law enforcement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla highlighted the ongoing efforts to ensure public safety. 'We're conducting thorough checks across markets, hotels, and other public spaces. The team found a suspicious device, which has been seized pending further investigation,' Mahla stated.

Authorities explained that jammers like this one disrupt signals, interfering with mobile networks, GPS, and wi-fi systems. While such devices require governmental approval for use in India, they are restricted to specific entities, such as defense forces and certain ministers, adding layers of legality to the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)