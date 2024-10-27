Left Menu

Diwali Security Check Uncovers Illicit Mobile Jammer in Delhi

Delhi Police found a Chinese mobile network jammer during security checks in Palika Bazaar before Diwali. Officials emphasized heightened vigilance, urging the public to report any suspicious devices. These jammers are restricted for use by certain government entities, requiring official permissions for legal operation within India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:19 IST
Diwali Security Check Uncovers Illicit Mobile Jammer in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heightened security measures for the upcoming Diwali festival, Delhi Police officials have uncovered a Chinese mobile network jammer in Palika Bazaar, a popular market in the capital. The discovery occurred during a routine inspection by law enforcement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla highlighted the ongoing efforts to ensure public safety. 'We're conducting thorough checks across markets, hotels, and other public spaces. The team found a suspicious device, which has been seized pending further investigation,' Mahla stated.

Authorities explained that jammers like this one disrupt signals, interfering with mobile networks, GPS, and wi-fi systems. While such devices require governmental approval for use in India, they are restricted to specific entities, such as defense forces and certain ministers, adding layers of legality to the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024