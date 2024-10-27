Left Menu

Bihar Father-Son Duo Arrested After Firing Incident

A father and son fired at police in Bihar's Nalanda district over a dispute with neighbors. No injuries were reported, and the duo was arrested. The confrontation involved shooting into the air to intimidate locals. Police managed to arrest them without harm, and further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nalanda | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:28 IST
  • India

A father and son from Bihar's Nalanda district were apprehended after firing at police during an altercation over a neighborhood dispute. Despite shots being fired, no injuries occurred as police took control of the situation.

The altercation began between Birbal Shaw, his son Shiv Shankar Kumar, and their neighbors, Santosh Kumar and his mother, Sushila Devi. The dispute escalated, resulting in Birbal and Shiv firing into the air.

The police were called to the scene in the Rahui area and faced resistance from the duo, who refused to surrender initially. Fortunately, the officers were unharmed, and the accused have been detained for further investigation according to the official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

