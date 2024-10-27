Home Voting Empowers Rajasthan's Elderly and Disabled Voters

In Rajasthan, a groundbreaking initiative is set to unfold during the bypolls for seven assembly seats as 3,193 voters will exercise their right from the comfort of their homes.

This provision, introduced by the Election Commission, specifically targets 2,365 individuals aged 85 and above and 828 voters with disabilities.

Polling will occur from November 4 to 10, with officials visiting homes accompanied by political representatives, ensuring no voter is left behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)