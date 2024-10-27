Custody Chaos: Allegations of Brutality in Police Confinement

The police in Chinhat found themselves in hot water after filing charges of murder and criminal conspiracy against Inspector Ashwani Chaturvedi and several unidentified others. The move follows allegations from the family of Mohit Kumar, a 30-year-old man who died while in police custody, claiming he was beaten to death by officers.

Inspector Chaturvedi has been suspended, with authorities citing the severity of the accusations. Political figures, including Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have voiced their outrage. Yadav criticized the state of police conduct in a fiery statement, demanding systemic change.

The incident sparked widespread agitation across political circles, with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav dubbing 'police custody' as 'torture house'. Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati condemned the incident, urging government intervention to ensure justice for the victim's family.

