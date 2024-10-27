Left Menu

Custody Chaos: Allegations of Brutality in Police Confinement

A police officer in Chinhat and others face charges of murder and conspiracy after a man allegedly died from police brutality. Political leaders condemned the incident, calling for justice. The case highlights concerns about police conduct in Uttar Pradesh, as the investigation into the incident continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:16 IST
Custody Chaos: Allegations of Brutality in Police Confinement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Chinhat found themselves in hot water after filing charges of murder and criminal conspiracy against Inspector Ashwani Chaturvedi and several unidentified others. The move follows allegations from the family of Mohit Kumar, a 30-year-old man who died while in police custody, claiming he was beaten to death by officers.

Inspector Chaturvedi has been suspended, with authorities citing the severity of the accusations. Political figures, including Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have voiced their outrage. Yadav criticized the state of police conduct in a fiery statement, demanding systemic change.

The incident sparked widespread agitation across political circles, with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav dubbing 'police custody' as 'torture house'. Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati condemned the incident, urging government intervention to ensure justice for the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024