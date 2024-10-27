Rising Tensions: Israel and Iran's Perilous Dance

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran targeting the country's defense and missile production facilities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday. In response, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that Tehran is considering its retaliation options, raising concerns of potential regional escalation.

The strikes come amid intensified hostilities in Lebanon, where Israeli forces engaged with Hezbollah fighters backed by Iran. The Israeli airstrike in Sidon resulted in the deaths of eight people, indicating renewed violence in an already volatile region.

Despite these aggressive moves, Iran has been largely silent regarding its next steps, as global leaders like U.S. President Joe Biden call for a de-escalation to prevent a wider Middle East conflict. Meanwhile, Israeli officials assert that groups like Hamas and Hezbollah are no longer effective tools for Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)