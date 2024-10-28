An American citizen has reportedly been assisting Russian forces in Ukraine for two years, according to Russian state media. The individual, referred to as 'Kenneth M.', was extracted from eastern Ukraine by Russian special forces. A photograph published by state media shows the person in civilian attire, surrounded by Russian military personnel, with his face obscured.

Reuters has not independently verified these claims. The U.S. embassy in Moscow declined to comment on the matter due to privacy concerns. Russian media have dubbed the man 'The Quiet American,' drawing a parallel to Graham Greene's 1955 novel about U.S. involvement in Vietnam.

Reports suggest that the person supplied Russian forces with intelligence used for precision strikes. His safety is reportedly assured, and discussions are underway regarding potential asylum and Russian citizenship.

