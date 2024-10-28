Left Menu

Jeweller Faces Crore-Rupees Extortion Threat

A jeweller in Una, Himachal Pradesh, reported an extortion call demanding Rs 1 crore with threats of violence if unpaid. After receiving the call on Sunday, he lodged a complaint with the police in Nangal. Authorities in both Una and Nangal are currently investigating the incident.

Updated: 28-10-2024 15:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A jeweller operating in Himachal Pradesh's Una district has reported an alarming extortion threat demanding Rs 1 crore, with additional warnings of severe repercussions if the demand isn't met, according to the police on Monday.

The extortion call was received on Sunday, prompting the jeweller to promptly file a police report at Nangal in Punjab. The jeweller, a resident of Una, maintains showrooms both in Una and another located 20 kilometers away in Nangal.

Una's Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Bhatia stated that they have been apprised of the situation, and investigations are underway to trace the calls. Simultaneously, police in Nangal are pursuing their inquiry into the case.



