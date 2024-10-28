Left Menu

Justice Eludes: 2004 Tak Bai Massacre Case Dropped

A court in southern Thailand has dropped a case against former security officials over the deaths of 85 Muslim protesters in 2004, known as the Tak Bai massacre. Despite sufficient evidence, lack of arrests and the expiration of the statute of limitations led to the case's dismissal.

A court in southern Thailand has dismissed charges against former security officials implicated in the 2004 Tak Bai massacre, citing the expiration of the statute of limitations due to the suspects evading arrest.

The case involved the deaths of 85 Muslim protesters after a violent crackdown. While evidence supported the allegations, the inability to arrest suspects resulted in the case's closure.

The dismissal has prompted criticism from human rights advocates and families, who demand further investigation. The Thai government has apologized and pledged to prevent similar incidents.

