Shiv Sena Dogra Front Protests: Flags Burnt Amid Rising Terror Concerns

In a bold demonstration, the Shiv Sena Dogra Front set Pakistani flags alight on Monday, responding to an alarming terror attack on an Army convoy in Jammu's Akhnoor border area.

Led by President Ashok Gupta, protesters voiced their dissatisfaction with the region's new government, citing a spike in violent incidents under its administration. The group called for accountability and a robust counter-terrorism approach.

Raising strong anti-terrorist sentiments, the protesters stressed the need for the security forces and governing bodies to unite and dismantle the terrorist networks threatening the area's stability.

