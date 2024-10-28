MUDA Site Allotment Scam: Video Evidence Unveiled

The Enforcement Directorate's crack-down on the MUDA site allotment scandal took a significant turn as social activist Snehamayi Krishna provided video evidence supporting his allegations.

Krishna, a complainant in the ongoing investigation, had previously attended questioning sessions with the ED, presenting various documents. In a letter to the ED Additional Director, he revealed obtaining crucial video footage.

The recording portrays bundles of cash being counted in a vehicle, with a conversation mentioning a sum of 25 lakh rupees. Krishna urged the ED to investigate further and called for a probe into transactions involving the Mysore Urban Development Authority.

