MUDA Site Allotment Scam: Video Evidence Unveiled
Social activist Snehamayi Krishna handed over video evidence to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to the MUDA site allotment scam. The controversy involves plots allegedly allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi. Allegations suggest a 50:50 land ratio scheme was improperly utilized, with fraud and corruption implied.
The Enforcement Directorate's crack-down on the MUDA site allotment scandal took a significant turn as social activist Snehamayi Krishna provided video evidence supporting his allegations.
Krishna, a complainant in the ongoing investigation, had previously attended questioning sessions with the ED, presenting various documents. In a letter to the ED Additional Director, he revealed obtaining crucial video footage.
The recording portrays bundles of cash being counted in a vehicle, with a conversation mentioning a sum of 25 lakh rupees. Krishna urged the ED to investigate further and called for a probe into transactions involving the Mysore Urban Development Authority.
