Left Menu

MUDA Site Allotment Scam: Video Evidence Unveiled

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna handed over video evidence to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to the MUDA site allotment scam. The controversy involves plots allegedly allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi. Allegations suggest a 50:50 land ratio scheme was improperly utilized, with fraud and corruption implied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:45 IST
MUDA Site Allotment Scam: Video Evidence Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate's crack-down on the MUDA site allotment scandal took a significant turn as social activist Snehamayi Krishna provided video evidence supporting his allegations.

Krishna, a complainant in the ongoing investigation, had previously attended questioning sessions with the ED, presenting various documents. In a letter to the ED Additional Director, he revealed obtaining crucial video footage.

The recording portrays bundles of cash being counted in a vehicle, with a conversation mentioning a sum of 25 lakh rupees. Krishna urged the ED to investigate further and called for a probe into transactions involving the Mysore Urban Development Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024